City of Topeka offers Small Business Grant Program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is offering a Small Business Grant Program.

The City of Topeka said it is offering a Small Business Grant Program for 2020. It said any business that employs between 1 - 25 people as of March 1, 2020, are eligible for the program. It said applicants can apply for up to $20,000 in assistance for eligible expenses and the owner must be low to moderate-income or employ low to moderate-income people. It said HUD defines LMI as no more than 80% of the median family income for the area.

The City said the purpose of the Small Business Grant Program is to provide operating assistance to business owners and continue the operations of independent small businesses and keep residents employed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It said as it is utilizing federal funding through the Community Development Block Grant program, all operating assistance must be used under federal regulations. It said completed applications will be accepted on or after Oct. 1, 2020. It said applications will be accepted continuously until the funding is gone.

“The City of Topeka is grateful to work with our federal and local partners on stretching the safety net for our small businesses during recovery. Particularly so our most vulnerable population can keep working through these unprecedented times,” said Planning Director Bill Fiander.

According to the City, grant funds can be put towards the following expenses that happened after March 17, 2020:

Payroll

Rent/Mortgage,

Utilities

Loss of Inventory

And any purchases needed that were COVID-19 related, such as food packaging supplies, PPE equipment, changes required to work station to maintain social distancing, etc.

The City said applicants have until Oct. 20, 2021, to use the grant funds and minority and women-owned businesses will receive priority in the selection process. It said 25% of the total grant allocation will be set aside for MBE/WBE businesses. It said grants cannot duplicate funding requested and received through other federal sources or programs. It said if the business has received funds through other sources, such as the Small Business Administration, FEMA, IRS, Treasury, USDA and HHS, they are not eligible for the program.

According to the City, grant funds cannot be used to pay off debt.

