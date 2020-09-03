Advertisement

City of Topeka offers Small Business Grant Program

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is offering a Small Business Grant Program.

The City of Topeka said it is offering a Small Business Grant Program for 2020. It said any business that employs between 1 - 25 people as of March 1, 2020, are eligible for the program. It said applicants can apply for up to $20,000 in assistance for eligible expenses and the owner must be low to moderate-income or employ low to moderate-income people. It said HUD defines LMI as no more than 80% of the median family income for the area.

The City said the purpose of the Small Business Grant Program is to provide operating assistance to business owners and continue the operations of independent small businesses and keep residents employed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It said as it is utilizing federal funding through the Community Development Block Grant program, all operating assistance must be used under federal regulations. It said completed applications will be accepted on or after Oct. 1, 2020. It said applications will be accepted continuously until the funding is gone.

“The City of Topeka is grateful to work with our federal and local partners on stretching the safety net for our small businesses during recovery. Particularly so our most vulnerable population can keep working through these unprecedented times,” said Planning Director Bill Fiander.

According to the City, grant funds can be put towards the following expenses that happened after March 17, 2020:

  • Payroll
  • Rent/Mortgage,
  • Utilities
  • Loss of Inventory
  • And any purchases needed that were COVID-19 related, such as food packaging supplies, PPE equipment, changes required to work station to maintain social distancing, etc.

The City said applicants have until Oct. 20, 2021, to use the grant funds and minority and women-owned businesses will receive priority in the selection process. It said 25% of the total grant allocation will be set aside for MBE/WBE businesses. It said grants cannot duplicate funding requested and received through other federal sources or programs. It said if the business has received funds through other sources, such as the Small Business Administration, FEMA, IRS, Treasury, USDA and HHS, they are not eligible for the program.

According to the City, grant funds cannot be used to pay off debt.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Kelly, KDOC announce finalists for 2020 Governor’s Exporter of the Year Award

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Department of Commerce have announced finalists for the 2020 Governor’s Exporter of the Year award.

News

Gov. Kelly makes appointments to administration

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has made appointments to her administration.

News

Midday in Kansas

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Midday in Kansas

News

Kansas Supreme Court accepts comment on child in need of care records

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court is accepting comments on an amended rule about child in need of care records.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Stormont Vail participates in Mayo Clinic’s Convalescent Plasma Expanded Access Program

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail Health participated in the Mayo Clinic’s COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Expanded Access Program.

News

Newman Regional Health receives 2020 Excellence in Donation Award

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Newman Regional Health has received the 2020 Excellence in Donation Award from the Midwest Transplant Network.

News

KDOT accepting applications for Cost Share Program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Transportation is now accepting applications for its Cost Share Program.

News

Topeka Driver’s License Office closes due to suspected case of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Driver’s License office has temporarily closed due to a suspected case of COVID-19.

News

VA encourages supporters ‘Be There for Veterans’ during Suicide Prevention Month

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Veterans Affairs is encouraging supporters and family members to ’Be There for Veterans’ during Suicide Prevention Month in September.

News

Wreck west of Topeka on I-70

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Emergency crews have lanes of eastbound I-70 shutdown near Valencia Road due to a wreck involving a semi.