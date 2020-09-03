ArtsConnect holds September First Friday Artwalk

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While most businesses are resuming normal business hours, the First Friday Artwalk is no different.

ArtsConnect says no one is back to the full swing of business, including the First Friday Artwalk, but there are lots of businesses and artists that are still participating in the September event.

ArtsConnect said all participating businesses and artists can be found in its interactive online map, featuring businesses that participate in the First Friday Artwalk as well as works of public art.

ArtsConnect said it is also working on its plans for the Arty Awards, which will still be held on Oct. 18, at 4 p.m. It said to mark calendars for a night of sparkle and shine as it highlights the best and brightest of the arts in Topeka. It said nominations for 2020′s finalists are online and open until Sept. 8, at 5 p.m.

To see ArtsConnect’s interactive online First Friday Artwalk map, or to see other events the organization is holding, visit its website.

