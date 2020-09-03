AmeriCorps Kansas serves over 50,000 hours responding to COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - AmeriCorps Kansas members have served over 50,000 hours in response tot he COVID-19 pandemic.

AmeriCorps Kansas says six programs funded by the Kansas Volunteer Commission have completed over 50,000 service hours responding to the needs of Kansans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AmeriCorps said as many communitywide health, safety and educational issues challenge the lives of Kansans, its members stay resilient and active to be part of the solution. It said in Kansas, members provided educational and enrichment programs to children, preserved Kansas state parks, addressed food insecurity and implemented community restoration efforts across Kansas. It said members are answering the call to be the greater good.

AmeriCorps said it remains an effective solution for Kansans. It said through service, members cultivate real-world skills, foster civic engagement and make a lasting difference.

The Kansas Volunteer Commission said it applauds the service of its members statewide. It said members continue to stay mobilized to assist with COVID-19 efforts.

To learn more about AmeriCorps, visit its website.

