8th St. in Topeka to close

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka will close 8th St. for work on the 8th St. Bike Project.

The City of Topeka says it will close 8th St. between Western and Fillmore on Tuesday, Sept. 8, and Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The City said this should be the last closure related to the 8th St. Bike Project. It said the contractor, Kaaz, will be replacing a sanitary box in the alley.

According to the City, the closure is needed for Evergy trucks to be on-site to hold up the power poles that are close to the hole.

