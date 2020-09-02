Advertisement

Wichita man sentenced for driving robbery getaway car

(WDBJ7)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man has been sentenced for driving the getaway car in a robbery.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister sais a Wichita man has been sentenced to 115 months in federal prison for driving the getaway car in a series of commercial robberies.

According to McAllister, Shaiquelle Harris, 27, of Wichita, pleaded guilty to four counts of robbery and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He said in Harris’ plea he admits to participating in robberies at the following stores:

  • Kwik Shop, 710 W. 29th, Wichita, Kan.
  • Kwik Shop, 3959 S. Hydraulic, Wichita, Kan.
  • Kwik Shop, 3601 E. 47th South, Wichita, Kan.
  • QuikTrip, 2821 E. 31st South, Wichita, Kan.

McAllister said Harris admitted in each case he drove and a co-defendant entered the store to commit the robbery.

According to McAllister, co-defendant Brelen VonFange, 28, of Wichita, is awaiting trial.

McAllister said he is grateful for the work of the FBI, the Wichita Police Department and Assistant U.S. Attorney David Lind on the case.

