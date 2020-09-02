Wednesday forecast: Quiet weather through the weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After patchy dense fog early this morning we’ll have mostly sunny skies today and highs in the mid-upper 80s. The mild weather sticks around through the weekend before a big cool down next week.

Uncertainties for the next 8 days include cloud coverage today, short term models developing isolated showers this afternoon and next week’s weather pattern. Specifically for next week how cool will it get and rain chances beyond Tuesday.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: After the morning fog, in general it will be mostly sunny and dry. The short term models do indicate some isolated showers developing this afternoon especially after 2pm but officially keeping the forecast dry for now. Just stay weather aware in case any rain does develop. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds light and variable.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds SW/N 5-15 mph.

Friday morning will be the coolest morning of the week with lows in the 50s and highs by Friday in the low-mid 80s. This will end up being the best day of the week!

Slightly warmer Friday night with lows back in the low 60s and highs by the weekend warming back in the mid-upper 80s. It would not be surprising if some areas got in the low 90s on either day. Humidity doesn’t get too high but may have a heat index 1-3° above the temperature.

Labor Day Monday is where the uncertainty begins. One model starts to bring in the cold front Monday while the other brings the front through on Tuesday. So uncertainty exists on temperatures however confidence is higher that it will remain dry.

Monday night into Tuesday is where the confidence increases on the next chance for rain. Lower confidence on when. One model has the better rain chance Monday afternoon lasting into Tuesday morning while the other model has the rain Monday night lasting through Tuesday with dry conditions by Tuesday night. Despite the high in the 8 day at 70° do not be surprised if it was much cooler and temperatures were stuck in the 60s.

Wednesday morning could bring the first time this season with temperatures in the 40s in some areas. Uncertainty remains on temperatures for Wednesday with one model keeping temperatures in the 60s for highs while the other model is closer to 80° so this will need adjusting as we get closer.

Taking Action:

Do not be surprised if isolated showers develop this afternoon. It’s a small chance and most spots will remain dry.

Thursday night through Saturday morning may be cool enough to give the AC a break and have the windows open before it warms back up over the weekend.

Next week’s weather pattern is uncertain so do not be surprised if changes are made in the coming days. Fairly high confidence there will be rain at some point between Monday night through Tuesday night. Timing and coverage will be determined as we get closer.



