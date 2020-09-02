Advertisement

Washburn holds virtual BOWTIE event

(WIBW)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University held its BOWTIE fair on Wednesday -- with some adjustments, of course.

BOWTIE, which stands for “broadening our world, the Ichabod experience”, is an event in which students have the opportunity to learn about organizations and activities on campus.

This year, the event was held virtually due to COVID-19, but it still provided plenty of useful information for students interested looking to get involved.

Assistant Director of Student Involvement and Development Christopher Miofsky said studies have shown that students who are involved in extra-curricular activities get higher grades and are more likely to graduate, so events like BOWTIE are crucial to getting the most out of the college experience.

BOWTIE is held twice each school year.

