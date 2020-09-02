VA Medical Center to offer free drive-through flu shots for veterans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Flu vaccines soon will be available to veterans without them having to leave their vehicles.

Veterans enrolled in the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System will be able to receive flu vaccinations starting Sept. 21 at the Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center, 2200 S.W. Gage.

Vaccines also will be available during October and early November at the VA Health Care System’s Leavenworth campus.

These same drive-through options will be available at several other community-based VA health clinics on select Saturdays in October.

Because of the coronavirus, flu vaccines won’t be available on a walk-in basis this year.

However, veterans who have a scheduled appointment with their provider can receive a flu vaccine while in the clinic, as well as at any primary care clinic, behavioral health clinic or specialty clinic.

Appointments will not be made for a flu shot alone. Flu vaccines will be available through March 31, 2021.

Those who have suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 or who have been exposed within two weeks are advised to stay home as instructed and not go for a flu vaccine to any location until released from quarantine.

Veterans coming for flu vaccinations should bring a VA identification card and wear clothing that allows staff to reach their upper arm.

Times and locations are provided below.

Topeka VA Medical Center: 2200 SW Gage Blvd., Topeka, KS 66652. Building 3 – Outside entrance, circular drive, outside the lab site.

Monday-Fridays: Drive-through flu shots will also be available from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 21 to Dec. 31.

Saturday, Oct 3, 2020: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct 10, 2020: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct 24, 2020: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov 7, 2020: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Leavenworth VA Medical Center: 4101 4th Street Trafficway, Leavenworth: Main hospital Building 91 - parking lot on the north side of the hospital, at the COVID trailer.

Saturday, Oct 3, 2020: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct 10, 2020: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct 24, 2020: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov 7, 2020: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Monday-Fridays: Drive-thru flu shots will also be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday from Oct. 5 to 30 at the same location at the Leavenworth VA Medical Center.

Junction City VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic: 1169 Southwind Drive, Junction City.

Saturday, Oct 24, 2020: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 pm..m.

Saturday, Oct 24, 2020: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Lawrence CBOC: 4821 Quail Crest Place, Lawrence.

Saturday, Oct 3, 2020: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct 24, 2020: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Platte City CBOC: 2303 Higgins, Suite F, Platte City, Mo.

Saturday, Oct 3, 2020: 8:00 a.m. to noon.

Saturday, Oct 24, 2020: 8:00 a.m. to noon.

St. Joseph CBOC: 3302 S. Belt Hwy, Suite P, St. Joseph, Mo.

Saturday, Oct 3, 2020: 8:00 a.m. to noon.

Saturday, Oct 24, 2020: 8:00 a.m. to noon.

Veterans enrolled in VA Care who are unable to make it to the VA Medical Center can receive a free flu vaccine on a walk-in basis at any pharmacy or urgent care clinic in the VA’s Community Care Network.

Simply tell staff that you are an eligible veteran who is enrolled in VA care and show your VA ID card. To locate a community site, see the VA’s online Facility Locator Tool: https://www.va.gov/find-locations/. Call first to confirm vaccine availability.

The VA no longer contracts with Walgreens.

While recommendations vary, the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System recommends the high dose flu vaccine for persons age 85 and older this flu season. Recommendations and availability of the high dose vaccine in the VA’s Community Care Network may vary among locations. If you have questions, contact your team.

When you receive a flu vaccine at any non-VA location, please send a secure message using My Health-E Vet (www.myhealth.va.gov) or CALL 1-800-574-8387, Ext. 53348, and leave your name, last 4 digits of Social Security number, and the date and location that you received the vaccine so your VA medical record can be updated.

Detailed information is available on the VA Eastern Kansas Internet site or Flu Information Hotline at 800-574-8387, Ext. 53243.

