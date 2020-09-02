Advertisement

VA Medical Center to offer free drive-through flu shots for veterans

The Colmery-O'Neil VA Medical Center at 2200 S.W. Gage Blvd. in Topeka will begin offering drive-through flu vaccinations for veterans starting Sept. 21.
The Colmery-O'Neil VA Medical Center at 2200 S.W. Gage Blvd. in Topeka will begin offering drive-through flu vaccinations for veterans starting Sept. 21.(WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Flu vaccines soon will be available to veterans without them having to leave their vehicles.

Veterans enrolled in the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System will be able to receive flu vaccinations starting Sept. 21 at the Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center, 2200 S.W. Gage.

Vaccines also will be available during October and early November at the VA Health Care System’s Leavenworth campus.

These same drive-through options will be available at several other community-based VA health clinics on select Saturdays in October.

Because of the coronavirus, flu vaccines won’t be available on a walk-in basis this year.

However, veterans who have a scheduled appointment with their provider can receive a flu vaccine while in the clinic, as well as at any primary care clinic, behavioral health clinic or specialty clinic.

Appointments will not be made for a flu shot alone. Flu vaccines will be available through March 31, 2021.

Those who have suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 or who have been exposed within two weeks are advised to stay home as instructed and not go for a flu vaccine to any location until released from quarantine.

Veterans coming for flu vaccinations should bring a VA identification card and wear clothing that allows staff to reach their upper arm.

Times and locations are provided below.

Topeka VA Medical Center: 2200 SW Gage Blvd., Topeka, KS 66652. Building 3 – Outside entrance, circular drive, outside the lab site.

  • Monday-Fridays: Drive-through flu shots will also be available from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 21 to Dec. 31.
  • Saturday, Oct 3, 2020: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct 10, 2020: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct 24, 2020: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov 7, 2020: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Leavenworth VA Medical Center: 4101 4th Street Trafficway, Leavenworth: Main hospital Building 91 - parking lot on the north side of the hospital, at the COVID trailer.

  • Saturday, Oct 3, 2020: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct 10, 2020: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct 24, 2020: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov 7, 2020: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Monday-Fridays: Drive-thru flu shots will also be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday from Oct. 5 to 30 at the same location at the Leavenworth VA Medical Center.

Junction City VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic: 1169 Southwind Drive, Junction City.

  • Saturday, Oct 24, 2020: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 pm..m.
  • Saturday, Oct 24, 2020: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Lawrence CBOC: 4821 Quail Crest Place, Lawrence.

  • Saturday, Oct 3, 2020: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct 24, 2020: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Platte City CBOC: 2303 Higgins, Suite F, Platte City, Mo.

  • Saturday, Oct 3, 2020: 8:00 a.m. to noon.
  • Saturday, Oct 24, 2020: 8:00 a.m. to noon.

St. Joseph CBOC: 3302 S. Belt Hwy, Suite P, St. Joseph, Mo.

  • Saturday, Oct 3, 2020: 8:00 a.m. to noon.
  • Saturday, Oct 24, 2020: 8:00 a.m. to noon.

Veterans enrolled in VA Care who are unable to make it to the VA Medical Center can receive a free flu vaccine on a walk-in basis at any pharmacy or urgent care clinic in the VA’s Community Care Network.

Simply tell staff that you are an eligible veteran who is enrolled in VA care and show your VA ID card. To locate a community site, see the VA’s online Facility Locator Tool: https://www.va.gov/find-locations/. Call first to confirm vaccine availability.

The VA no longer contracts with Walgreens.

While recommendations vary, the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System recommends the high dose flu vaccine for persons age 85 and older this flu season. Recommendations and availability of the high dose vaccine in the VA’s Community Care Network may vary among locations. If you have questions, contact your team.

When you receive a flu vaccine at any non-VA location, please send a secure message using My Health-E Vet (www.myhealth.va.gov) or CALL 1-800-574-8387, Ext. 53348, and leave your name, last 4 digits of Social Security number, and the date and location that you received the vaccine so your VA medical record can be updated.

Detailed information is available on the VA Eastern Kansas Internet site or Flu Information Hotline at 800-574-8387, Ext. 53243.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Kelly visits COMCARE in Wichita

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly will visit COMCARE in Wichita on Thursday.

News

City of Topeka moves fast to investigate claims of TPD use of excessive force

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka is moving fast to investigate the claims of the Topeka Police Department using excessive force.

Masking 'The Pride of Wildcat Land"

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Masking 'The Pride of Wildcat Land", senior, tuba player, Katie Messerla designed masks to wear while playing instruments.

News

Shawnee County inmate tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Adult Detention Center has an inmate that has tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Stormont Vail Health partners with K-State

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail Health and Kansas State University are forming an academic partnership.

News

Lawrence man facing charges of child sexual abuse

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chris Fisher
A man who gave massages to female athletes at the University of Kansas is going to trial on charges of sexually abusing a young girl.

Forecast

Wednesday forecast: Quiet weather through the weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Staying dry until next week

News

Report claims Black girls subject to discriminatory school discipline in Kansas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Appleseed Justice Centers released a report showing that Black girls are subject to discriminatory school disciplinary action in Kansas, Massachusetts and Alabama.

News

Salina man pleads guilty to distribution of child porn

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Salina man has pleaded guilty to the distribution of child pornography.

News

Operation Food Secure hosts mobile food sites

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Operation Food Secure will host mobile food sites in Topeka neighborhoods throughout September and October.