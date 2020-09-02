Topeka Council member wants citizen’s review board

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka City Council member wants to move forward with creating a citizen’s review board.

Christina Valdivia-Alcala said at Tuesday’s meeting that she will request an ordinance be drafted. The group would review use of force incidents by Topeka police officers.

Valdivia-Alcala also criticized City Manager Brent Trout, saying he was not transparent, and did not adequately communicate with Council members about a police incident that came to light this week.

Council member Sylvia Ortiz said the body needs to move slowly as it studies the issues, so everyone can get on the same page and understand how to move forward.

