Stormont Vail Health partners with K-State

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health and Kansas State University are forming an academic partnership.

Stormont Vail Health says it has signed an agreement with Kansas State University to form an academic partnership in the College of Health and Human Sciences’ Physician Assistant program. It said it will also develop the Cotton O’Neil Manhattan Medical Campus which will be a 55,000 square foot medical office building that will be completed in the fall of 2022 in the K-State Research Park and will increase public access to medical professionals in the Manhattan area.

“The College of Health and Human Sciences is delighted to establish an academic program at K-State to meet a critical need in Kansas for Physician Assistants,” said John Buckwalter, dean of the college. “We are also thankful for the partnership with Stormont Vail that will help provide clinical training for these future health care professionals.”

K-State said its Physician Assistant Program and inaugural class starting Spring 2021, will graduate health care providers who give excellent medical care and serve the local communities and beyond with uncompromising commitment and compassion.

“Stormont Vail Health works closely with our physician assistants to provide high-quality care to our patients under the supervision of a physician,” said Robert Kenagy, M.D., president and CEO, Stormont Vail Health. “This partnership with Kansas State University will allow us to have an integral part in developing new physician assistants as well as providing continued education to our providers.”

Stormont Vail said it relies on the expertise of physician assistants as advanced practicing professionals. It said through the new partnership, it will be able to provide input on the curriculum using real-world examples and skills. It said students and physician assistants will have access to the Stormont Vail Health Simulation Lav in Mary and Carl Ice Hall. It says the lab will have adult, pediatric, infant and trauma simulators.

“The K-State Physician Assistant Program has collaborated with Stormont Vail to provide a state-of-the-art simulation center that will propel students to a level of excellence and competence unobtainable in the traditional classroom setting,” said Gwen Ferdinand-Jacob, Physician assistant Program director in K-State’s College of Health and Human Sciences. “The Stormont Vail Simulation Center at Ice Hall will provide crucial training of a more realistic hands-on experience while maximizing patient safety. The program is thankful for the contribution and commitment that Stormont has made in the area of clinical exposure for our students in most of the required medical disciplines.”

Stormont Vail said the new medical campus will be located across the street from the Simulation Lab on seven acres at the K-State Research Park in the university’s Edge Collaboration District, a partnership between K-State, the KSU Foundation, the City of Manhattan and the State of Kansas to attract industry and research to the northern edge of the K-State Manhattan campus.

“Our partnership with Stormont Vail is a great example of how industry, research and talent can come together,” said Greg Lohrentz, senior vice president, Operations & Finance for the KSU Foundation. “This real estate solution allows us to create meaningful outcomes for Kansas and beyond.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.