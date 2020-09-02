Advertisement

Silver Lake postpones football season two weeks

USD 372 Silver Lake
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Most of Silver Lake’s football staff and possibly some players will be required to self-quarantine following several positive COVID-19 cases in the school district.

“Due to our requirement to contact trace we are in a situation where the majority of our high school football staff, and possibly some high school football athletes will need to quarantine following the KDHE guidelines,” USD 372 wrote in a Facebook post.

The district said high school football athletes will be notified tomorrow if they need to quarantine.

As a result, Silver Lake’s home opener against Rock Creek and week two match-up at St. Marys have been canceled.

All other fall activities will continue as scheduled.

