Shawnee County inmate tests positive for COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Adult Detention Center has an inmate that has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Shawnee County Adult Detention Center says one of its inmates has tested positive for COVID-19, which is the first record of a positive case for an inmate in its custody.

The ADC says security managers and the medical authority directing the healthcare of the inmates, Corizon Health Services, has begun coordinating with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and local health authorities to determine the next steps to be taken including contact tracing and testing to identify the risk of spread within the facility for inmates and staff. It says the recommendations will be strictly followed to ensure compliance.

According to the ADC, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the adult and juvenile facilities have ensured continuous cleaning of the facilities and the screening of every person who enters. It says all employees, inmates and visitors are required to wear face-coverings and incoming inmates have been quarantined before being joined with the legacy population to reduce the risk of exposure.

The Department says it will communicate with partners within the criminal justice system to make sure they are aware when considering whether to bring a person into the custody of the agency.

