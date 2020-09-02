Advertisement

Shawnee County inmate tests positive for COVID-19

(WRDW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Adult Detention Center has an inmate that has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Shawnee County Adult Detention Center says one of its inmates has tested positive for COVID-19, which is the first record of a positive case for an inmate in its custody.

The ADC says security managers and the medical authority directing the healthcare of the inmates, Corizon Health Services, has begun coordinating with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and local health authorities to determine the next steps to be taken including contact tracing and testing to identify the risk of spread within the facility for inmates and staff. It says the recommendations will be strictly followed to ensure compliance.

According to the ADC, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the adult and juvenile facilities have ensured continuous cleaning of the facilities and the screening of every person who enters. It says all employees, inmates and visitors are required to wear face-coverings and incoming inmates have been quarantined before being joined with the legacy population to reduce the risk of exposure.

The Department says it will communicate with partners within the criminal justice system to make sure they are aware when considering whether to bring a person into the custody of the agency.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Kelly visits COMCARE in Wichita

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly will visit COMCARE in Wichita on Thursday.

News

City of Topeka moves fast to investigate claims of TPD use of excessive force

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka is moving fast to investigate the claims of the Topeka Police Department using excessive force.

News

VA Medical Center to offer free drive-through flu shots for veterans

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
The Colmery-O'Neil VA Medical Center in Topeka will begin offering drive-through flu vaccinations for veterans starting Sept. 21.

Masking 'The Pride of Wildcat Land"

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Masking 'The Pride of Wildcat Land", senior, tuba player, Katie Messerla designed masks to wear while playing instruments.

Latest News

News

Stormont Vail Health partners with K-State

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail Health and Kansas State University are forming an academic partnership.

News

Lawrence man facing charges of child sexual abuse

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chris Fisher
A man who gave massages to female athletes at the University of Kansas is going to trial on charges of sexually abusing a young girl.

Forecast

Wednesday forecast: Quiet weather through the weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Staying dry until next week

News

Report claims Black girls subject to discriminatory school discipline in Kansas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Appleseed Justice Centers released a report showing that Black girls are subject to discriminatory school disciplinary action in Kansas, Massachusetts and Alabama.

News

Salina man pleads guilty to distribution of child porn

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Salina man has pleaded guilty to the distribution of child pornography.

News

Operation Food Secure hosts mobile food sites

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Operation Food Secure will host mobile food sites in Topeka neighborhoods throughout September and October.