Shawnee Co. Sheriff looking for suspects connected to woman found at a Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for people who may have transported a woman found at Lake Shawnee.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says detectives are looking for information regarding a 61-year-old woman found at Lake Shawnee on early Saturday morning.

Sheriff Hill said on Saturday, Aug. 29, shortly before 6:15 a.m., first responders were dispatched to Lake Shawnee’s Overlook parking lot near SE 29th St. and west Edge Rd. in relation to a medical call. He said upon arrival, crews found a disoriented 61-year-old white female in need of medical attention.

According to Sheriff Hill, the woman was unable to provide any information on how she arrived at the lake or how she sustained her injuries and was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Sheriff Hill said his office believes earlier that morning, the woman was picked up near SW 29th St. and Oakley Ave. by an unknown person and transported her to Lake Shawnee.

The Sheriff said detectives are asking to speak to the individuals that transported her, the individual who found her and anyone with knowledge on how the woman might have arrived at the lake.

Sheriff Hill said anyone with information on the case should call Detective Myers at 785-251-2262 or email him at ryan.myers@snco.us.

