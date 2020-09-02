Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Sheriff looking for suspects connected to woman found at a Lake Shawnee

(AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for people who may have transported a woman found at Lake Shawnee.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says detectives are looking for information regarding a 61-year-old woman found at Lake Shawnee on early Saturday morning.

Sheriff Hill said on Saturday, Aug. 29, shortly before 6:15 a.m., first responders were dispatched to Lake Shawnee’s Overlook parking lot near SE 29th St. and west Edge Rd. in relation to a medical call. He said upon arrival, crews found a disoriented 61-year-old white female in need of medical attention.

According to Sheriff Hill, the woman was unable to provide any information on how she arrived at the lake or how she sustained her injuries and was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Sheriff Hill said his office believes earlier that morning, the woman was picked up near SW 29th St. and Oakley Ave. by an unknown person and transported her to Lake Shawnee.

The Sheriff said detectives are asking to speak to the individuals that transported her, the individual who found her and anyone with knowledge on how the woman might have arrived at the lake.

Sheriff Hill said anyone with information on the case should call Detective Myers at 785-251-2262 or email him at ryan.myers@snco.us.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Envista announces The Topeka (KS) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated as September EnvistaCares Challenge beneficiary

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Envista Credit Union announced The Topeka (KS) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated as the September partner of EnvistaCares Challenge.

News

Dr. Norman raises questions on ABATE rally

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, is raising questions on the safety of the ABATE rally being held.

Sports

Silver Lake postpones football season two weeks

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Most of Silver Lake’s football staff and possibly some players will be required to self-quarantine following several positive COVID-19 cases in the school district.

Coronavirus

546 KU students, staff test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas has 546 students and staff that have tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Seaman coach charged with sexual exploitation of children

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Jeff Pierce, a coach and teacher at Seaman High School, has been charged for the sexual exploitation of children.

Sports

Iowa State reverses course, bans fans from football opener

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
After announcing Monday a plan to allow 25,000 games into their home opener, Iowa State Wednesday reversed course and will ban fans for their game against Louisiana Sept 12.

News

Murder defendant bound over on multiple charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Steve Fry
Kari Marie Reveles was walking into a central Topeka residence when she heard a gunshot and felt the wind knocked out of her, Reveles testified this week.

News

September marks National Preparedness Month

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
September marks National Preparedness Month and the COVID-19 pandemic is a tough reminder that “disasters don’t wait.”

Coronavirus

Kansas sees 458 COVID-19 related deaths, 43,940 positive cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas has 458 COVID-19 related deaths and 43,940 positive cases of the virus.

News

Teen takes witness stand Wednesday in girlfriend’s shooting death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Fry
An 18-year-old man charged with killing his girlfriend sat in the witness chair Wednesday to testify he took Xanax and smoked marijuana on the day she was fatally shot.