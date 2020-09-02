TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - September marks National Preparedness Month and the COVID-19 pandemic is a tough reminder that “disasters don’t wait.”

SERVPRO says the Federal Emergency Management Agency has designated September as National Preparedness Month to promote the importance of family and community disaster planning. It said 2020′s theme is, “Disasters Don’t Wait. Make Your Plan Today” resonates strongly as communities battle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to SERVPRO, the scope and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on all aspects of everyday life, health and well-being have magnified the importance of its message: When disaster strikes, preparedness is the best defense.

“Before COVID-19 exploded into a global crisis, ‘disaster preparedness’ for the everyday home or business owner was largely dictated by the hazards unique to their location or their business,” said Daniel Thorman of SERVPRO of West Topeka. “For some, that meant preparing for hurricanes and water damage; for others, tornadoes, flooding, wind damage, or even wildfires. But COVID-19 taught us that everyone – individuals and business owners alike – needs to be prepared for a national emergency that may disrupt food and medical supplies, transportation systems, schools, businesses, and every single aspect of everyday life that we take for granted. We’ve learned that no matter where you live or work, in addition to your ‘disaster’ preparations, making certain that you have a stock of some basic items on hand can make a huge difference if a national or global event suddenly disrupts – or even stops – everyday life.”

Thorman said everyone still needs to have a disaster preparedness plan in place. He said FEMA provides easy to use disaster planning guides and home and business owners can take advantage of free tools like the SERVPRO READY app. He said the app sores essential contact and property information electronically where it can be accessed with a mobile device in seconds if disaster strikes.

SERVPRO said local business owners can take an additional step to prepare by designating SERVPRO of West Topeka as their disaster mitigation and restoration provider. It said professionals will conduct a no-cost assessment of the facility and help the owner in completing a comprehensive Emergency READY Profile to be stored in the READY app.

Thorman said, however, that COVID-19 has taught the nation it needs to rethink and add to its disaster preparedness toolkits.

“We are all still struggling with a ‘disaster’ that has disrupted not only our lives and our jobs, but our entire community, our society, and the supply chain that we depend on,” said Thorman.

Thorman said in retrospect, the shortages of some of the items have become the stuff of urban legend. he said its a good idea to stockpile a supply of items for which there are no easy substitutes.

“Toilet paper; yeast and flour for breadmaking; detergents; canned foods, fruits, and vegetables; pet foods and cat litter; fresh dairy items; diapers; and a host of other items were in short supply for weeks at the beginning of the crisis,” said Thorman. “Think back on those weeks and keep a supply of the things that you just don’t want to do without – along with some shelf-stable dairy items, dried beans, and frozen meals. Use them before they expire but be sure to replace them.”

SERVPRO said it extends its sincere sympathy to those who have lost loved ones or have been otherwise affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It said for Topeka-area commercial and residential customers, it continues to specialize in disaster restoration, cleanup and repair services, helping to remediate damage and make it like it never happened.

For more information on SERVPRO call 785-862-0550 or email servpro10026@gmail.com.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.