Seaman coach charged with sexual exploitation of children

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jeff Pierce, a coach and teacher at Seaman High School, has been charged for the sexual exploitation of children.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said Jeff Pierce, 40, of Topeka, a Seaman High School basketball coach has been charged with two counts of producing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

McAllister said the production crimes are alleged to have happened March 10 and March 14 of 2020. He said the possession crime is alleged to have happened on Sept. 2, 2020.

“We were made aware of this arrest at around 10:30 am on Wednesday morning,” said Dr. Steve Noble, Superintendent. “We are cooperating and working closely with the FBI to provide our complete support in every way possible. Our first concern right now is for the well-being of victims who were impacted by this case and this news,” said Dr. Noble.

The School said upon finding out about the arrest and investigation, the district immediately began working with the FBI to assist in the case.

Seaman High School said Pierce began his career at Washburn Rural High School and Middle School coaching cross country, boys basketball and track and taught U.S. History for nine years. He currently teaches 9th grade World History and coaches JV boys basketball and is an assistant on the cross country team. It said he has a wife and two daughters.

Seaman said the FBI will release contact information for reporting any information related to the case and contact information for victim services. It said counseling services are immediately available at the school for staff and students impacted by the arrest.

“Right now, we just want to be there for our kids, families, and staff. This is devastating news to our school community and other communities that may be affected,” said Dr. Noble. “Our priority is to get services to the victims involved and be there for our families and our Seaman community.”

The School said Wednesday was a remote learning day for the district, so students were not on site. It said it will have counselors available at the school and online when students return on Thursday.

“We will be informing students as they return to school on Thursday,” said Seaman High School Principal Mike Monaghan.

The Auburn-Washburn School District said it was notified that students in the Topeka area were potential victims related to the arrest of Pierce. It said staff is providing services necessary to support students that may have been impacted.

Auburn-Washburn said counseling services are available at all of its schools and students are encouraged to reach out to a trusted adult with questions or concerns. It said school counselors, teachers, social workers, police or administrators will be available to meet with students.

“Mr. Pierce was a former teacher and coach in the Auburn-Washburn School District and last worked here eight years ago during the 2011-2012 school year,” said the District. “Auburn-Washburn will work with the FBI to provide any information necessary to meet the needs of students in the Topeka area who may have been impacted.”

According to McAllister, if convicted, Pierce could face no less than 15 years and no more than 30 years in federal prison on each production count and up to 10 years and a fine of up to $250,000 on the possession count.

McAllister said the FBI investigated and Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Hunting is prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.