Salina man pleads guilty to distribution of child porn

Aaron McDowell has pleaded guilty to the distribution of child pornography.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina man has pleaded guilty to the distribution of child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said a Salina man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to distributing child pornography. He said as part of the plea deal in the case, prosecutors agreed to drop charges that the defendant threatened the life of the President of the United States.

According to McAllister, Aaron McDowell, 25, of Salina, pleaded guilty to one count of distributing child pornography. He said investigators discovered the pornography while investigating charges that McDowell posted a threat to kill the president on social media.

McAllister said investigators looked at McDowell’s phone and found images of child pornography. He said they discovered that for about a year McDowell used an online chat application to trade child pornography with other users.

The U.S. Attorney said sentencing is set for Nov. 20, 2020, and the plea agreement recommends McDowell be sentenced to no less than 168 months and no more than 216 months in federal prison.

McAllister said he is grateful for the work of the U.S. Secret Service, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart on the case.

