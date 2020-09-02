Advertisement

Royal Valley honors seniors early

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HOYT, Kan. (WIBW) - Tonight’s a celebration that came early.

“We’ve been working hard and through all this uncertain times,” Morgan Harvey, Royal Valley senior right hitter, said. “It’s nice to be able to play volleyball again.”

But, it’s better to be early rather than too late and not celebrate at all.

“I’m kind of glad they did,” Emma McKinsey, Royal Valley senior setter, said. “Who knows what’s going to happen sadly and who knows how many more games we’re going to have.”

Royal Valley has a special group of seniors that were honored tonight, on senior night. Held on the first game of the year.

They played an integral part in bringing home a state volleyball title last year.

“We’ve all been here at Royal Valley since Kindergarten.” McKinsey said.

“They’ve been in my life for so long.” Harvey said. “They’re really good friends on and off the court.”

“It’s just amazing to be on the court with them and living out this dream that we have.” McKinsey said.

And they deserve the recognition for their excellence.

“Our school shut down for a week because of COVID.” Harvey said. “We were just not sure what was going to happen in the future. But, it’s nice to celebrate something.”

Whether or not a season is played out, this group is leaving a lasting legacy.

“We love this game so much.” McKinsey said. “We want other people to love it just as much as we do because its one of the funnest things you could ever do.”

“I’m looking to help keep our legacy going.” Harvey said. “We’ve been having a strong three years now and I’d like to have it going with even more people after I graduate.”

