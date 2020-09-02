Advertisement

Riley Co. sees one new death related to COVID-19, over 100 new cases

(AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One new death related to COVID-19 has been identified in Riley County as well as 123 new positive cases and a new outbreak related to a sorority.

The Riley County Health Department says it has identified one new death related to COVID-19 and 123 new positive cases since its Monday report. It said since then, it has also had 53 more recoveries. It said a total of 108, or 88%, of new positive patients are between the ages of 18 - 24.

RCHD said the sixth resident that tested positive for COVID-19 has died at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka on Wednesday. It said he was 91 years old and a resident of the Homestead of Manhattan Assisted Living Facility.

“We are very sorry to learn of this patient’s death and offer our deepest condolences to his family,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “The loss of a loved one is a painful experience and the community is here to support you.”

According to RCHD, the Homestead facility has not yet been declared as an area of outbreak and testing of staff and patients is ongoing.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says it is caring for three positive patients and their symptoms are severe enough to require hospitalization.

RCHD said it also identified another outbreak associated with Kansas State University Greek Life. It said an outbreak has been associated with the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.

According to RCHD, all residents of Greek houses where outbreaks have been declared should quarantine for two weeks from the start of the declaration. It said they can choose to complete the quarantine at the house or in their homes, but they should not go to work, participate in social activities or attend in-person classes.

RCHD said active outbreaks in Riley Co. include the following:

  • Alpha Delta Pi: 6
  • Alpha Xi Delta: 6
  • Chi Omega: 5
  • Delta Sigma Phi: 19
  • Kappa Delta: 7
  • Kappa Kapa Gamma: 6
  • K-State Football: 10
  • Phi Delta Theta: 21
  • Pi Beta Phi: 5
  • Sigma Alpha Epsilon: 6
  • USD 384 School District Office: 7

“Thankfully, most of the younger patients are still experiencing relatively mild symptoms,” said Gibbs. “The spread to people outside the 18-24 age group could pose a greater health risk, and we are starting to see that happen in the Manhattan area.”

RCHD says anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should call their primary health care provider or call the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400.

