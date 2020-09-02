Report claims Black girls subject to discriminatory school discipline in Kansas

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Appleseed Justice Centers released a report showing that Black girls are subject to discriminatory school disciplinary action in Kansas, Massachusetts and Alabama.

The Appleseed Network, a nonprofit network of independent organizations in the U.S. and Mexico that work towards social and legal justice, said three of its members announced on Wednesday the results of their comprehensive report, “Protecting Girls of Color from the School-to-Prison Pipeline,” which is the product of a year-long research project examining disparities in school disciplinary treatment for Black girls in Massachusetts, Alabama and Kansas. It said Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, which is an international law firm, served as a pro bono partner throughout the project.

The Network said the report is part of its extensive efforts to dismantle what it calls the school-to-prison pipeline, which is a continuum encompassing the steps that drive children out of school and into the juvenile and adult criminal justice system. It said understanding how states approach school disciplinary action is key. It said disciplinary policies including suspensions, expulsions and school-based arrests could act as gateways to the criminal justice system.

According to the Network, the report shows a stark truth, girls of color, Black girls, in particular, are consistently disciplined at a much higher rate than their white peers. It said often, Black girls are disciplined to a greater extent to their white peers for similar behavior. It also said the findings emphasize the significant need for change in school district disciplinary policies and data collection methods in order to protect girls of color from being shuffled into the school-to-prison pipeline by excessively disciplining them in school.

“This research helps to shine a light on one of the many ways that systemic racism continues to play out in Alabama,” says Akiesha Anderson, Policy Director at Alabama Appleseed. “The data irrefutably shows that Alabama’s public schools discipline Black girls more harshly than their white counterparts. As state leaders continue to grapple with criminal justice reform, the school-to-prison pipeline and its impact on Black girls should not be left out of the conversation.”

The Network said key finding include the following:

Across Alabama, Kansas, and Massachusetts, Black female students are roughly 5.2 times more likely to be disciplined than white female students.

In Alabama, Black girls are roughly 3.7 times more likely to be disciplined than their white female classmates

In Kansas, Black girls are roughly 6.2 times more likely to be disciplined than their white female classmates.

In Massachusetts, Black girls are roughly 3.9 times more likely to be disciplined than their white counterparts.

State-level data that is disaggregated by race, gender, and ethnicity is not widely available. The data also do not account for multiple forms of discipline and do not typically state the cause for discipline.

The Network said it proposes more state and federal legislation mandating the consistent collection of data on school disciplinary action and ensuring databases are publicly accessible, cross-tabulated and disaggregated to account for age, gender, race and ethnicity be employed to help stop the epidemic. It also proposes more transparent data and incident reporting to further advocacy aimed at making schools safe environments for all students.

Deb Silva, Executive Director of Massachusetts Appleseed and a key partner on this project, said of the report, “It demonstrates the devastating impact that the intersection of gender and racial discrimination is having on Black girls in Massachusetts schools, and the indisputable need to include our classrooms in the ongoing dialogues about systemic racism currently sweeping the country. The school-to-prison pipeline is very much alive in Massachusetts, and this report is an important step forward in our work to advocate against the unjust school discipline policies that target and punish girls of color and promote a more inclusive and supportive vision of education.”

“The report exposes a dramatic imbalance in our school system and highlights the continued need for us to investigate and eradicate systemic racism at every level of our society. It is impossible to ignore the lifelong consequences that such a disparate school discipline system has on young people of color,” said Mike Fonkert, Campaign Director at Kansas Appleseed. “We must do better.”

According to the Network, Willkie Farr and Gallagher worked with representatives from Alabama Appleseed, Massachusetts Appleseed, and Kansas Appleseed to collect and analyze the data from the U.S. Department of Education’s Civil Rights Data Collection database and the data from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. It said the report analyzes data available for five discipline categories: in-school suspensions, out of school suspensions, expulsions, referrals to law enforcement and school-related arrests.

