RCPD investigating motorcycle accident on Kimball Ave.
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is investigating a motorcycle accident on Kimball Ave.
The Riley County Police Department says it responded to reports of an injury accident in the 1600 block of Kimball Ave. around 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday.
RCPD says when officers arrived they found a crash involving a single motorcycle.
The Department says crews are still on the scene. The story will be updated when more information is made available.
Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.