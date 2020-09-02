Advertisement

RCPD investigating motorcycle accident on Kimball Ave.

RCPD is investigating a single motorcycle accident on Kimball Ave.
RCPD is investigating a single motorcycle accident on Kimball Ave.(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is investigating a motorcycle accident on Kimball Ave.

The Riley County Police Department says it responded to reports of an injury accident in the 1600 block of Kimball Ave. around 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

RCPD says when officers arrived they found a crash involving a single motorcycle.

The Department says crews are still on the scene. The story will be updated when more information is made available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Salina man pleads guilty to distribution of child porn

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Salina man has pleaded guilty to the distribution of child pornography.

News

Operation Food Secure hosts mobile food sites

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Operation Food Secure will host mobile food sites in Topeka neighborhoods throughout September and October.

News

Georgia man killed, Topeka woman injured in car-semi crash Tuesday in Brown County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A Georgia man was killed and a Topeka woman was injured in a car-semi crash Tuesday evening in Brown County, authorities said.

News

Man severely injured in attack early Wednesday in central Topeka

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A man suffered severe injuries in an attack early Wednesday in the 800 block of S.W. 17th, police said.

Latest News

Forecast

Wednesday forecast: Quiet weather through the weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Staying dry until next week

Sports

Royal Valley honors seniors early

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Royal Valley held senior night tonight. Despite being held earlier than usual, this senior class appreciated being honored.

Sports

Kansas City Chiefs receive Super Bowl LIV rings

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
The Kansas City Chiefs are ringing in the 2020 season with some new bling today. The team received their Super Bowl LIV rings during a special ceremony this evening.

News

New Stormont Vail clinic prepares to open in October

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
Stormont Vail’s newest clinic, near Indians Hills Elementary and Aldersgate Village is expected to open by the end of October.

News

New Stormont Vail clinic prepares to open in October

Updated: 12 hours ago
13 News at 10pm

News

Topeka Council member wants citizen’s review board

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
A Topeka City Council member wants to move forward with creating a citizen’s review board.