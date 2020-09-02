RCPD investigating motorcycle accident on Kimball Ave.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is investigating a motorcycle accident on Kimball Ave.

The Riley County Police Department says it responded to reports of an injury accident in the 1600 block of Kimball Ave. around 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

RCPD says when officers arrived they found a crash involving a single motorcycle.

The Department says crews are still on the scene. The story will be updated when more information is made available.

