Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff asks for help locating stolen truck

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance locating a stolen truck.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a stolen truck.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to ask the public for help locating a stolen silver 2010 Chevrolet 1500 4-wheel drive extended cab truck.

Posted by Pottawatomie Co Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

The Sheriff’s Office said the truck is modified with a suspension lift, off-road front bumper, black custom wheels, roof-mounted light bar, black wheel flares and a “Browning” decal in the back window.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the truck has a 60-day Kansas temporary tag.

The Sheriff’s Office says the truck was stolen from an East Manhattan dealership in Pottawatomie County. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the vehicle they are encouraged to contact Detective Eric Green at the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353.

Anonymous tips can also be left through the sheriff’s crime stoppers link.

