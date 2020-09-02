Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes proposes to girlfriend Brittany Matthews

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP)
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP)(Omar Vega | Omar Vega/Invision/AP)
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - On the day Patrick Mahomes received his Super Bowl ring, he added another ring.

The Chiefs star quarterback proposed to girlfriend Brittany Matthews. Both Mahomes and Matthews posted the announcement on their Instagram pages.

Matthews posted a picture from Arrowhead Stadium, showing flowers strewn all around a suite. The words “Will You Marry Me” were in the background.

Mahomes posted a picture of the ring he proposed with to his Instagram page.

Mahomes and Matthews have been dating since high school.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Highland Park’s volleyball team self-quarantining due to possible COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
The Shawnee Co. Health Department has asked Highland Park High School’s volleyball team to self-quarantine due to a possible COVID-19 exposure.

Sports

KU, K-State football season opener game times announced

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
KU and K-State football will both open the season with nationally televised games.

Sports

Washburn Rural set to serve on standout season

Updated: 23 hours ago

Sports

Talented Lady Blues ready to serve up a standout season

Updated: 23 hours ago
After coming up just short of a state title, Washburn Rural's volleyball team prepares for another season. This year, the Lady Blues will have a target on their back from all the other teams ready to take them down.

Latest News

Sports

Report: Chiefs finalizing contracts to keep Andy Reid, Brett Veach through 2025

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs are working to finalize new six-year contracts with head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Sports

KU bans fans for football season opener against Coastal Carolina

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
No fans will be allowed at KU’s football season-opener against Coastal Carolina, the school announced Monday.

Sports

Silver Lake issues fan guidelines for fall sports

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:11 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
Silver Lake has issued a slate of requirements for fans this season.

Sports

Emporia Board of Education approves gating criteria, delays enforcement

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
The Emporia Board of Education voted to adopt the gating criteria, but it will delay enforcement of the criteria until three weeks into the school year.

Sports

Washburn Rural girls wrestling team gets state championship rings

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
The Washburn Rural girls wrestling team picked up some new bling Wednesday.

Sports

Multiple NBA teams boycott playoff games

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott Game 5 of an NBA playoff game.