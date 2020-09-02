Patrick Mahomes proposes to girlfriend Brittany Matthews

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - On the day Patrick Mahomes received his Super Bowl ring, he added another ring.

The Chiefs star quarterback proposed to girlfriend Brittany Matthews. Both Mahomes and Matthews posted the announcement on their Instagram pages.

Matthews posted a picture from Arrowhead Stadium, showing flowers strewn all around a suite. The words “Will You Marry Me” were in the background.

Mahomes posted a picture of the ring he proposed with to his Instagram page.

Mahomes and Matthews have been dating since high school.

#Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got his Super Bowl ring, then gave high school sweetheart Brittany Matthews a ring. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/01974Yz2sa — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) September 2, 2020

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.