Operation Food Secure hosts mobile food sites

(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Operation Food Secure will host mobile food sites in Topeka neighborhoods throughout September and October.

The City of Topeka says Operation Food Secure, a joint initiative between the Topeka Rescue Mission, The City of Topeka, United Way of Greater Topeka and several other partners with organizations, churches and neighborhood groups, will distribute food boxes to those that need it in neighborhoods throughout Northeast Kansas. It says Operation Food Secure will host mobile food sites in specific neighborhoods throughout September and October.

“Many families in Topeka are struggling and we want to ensure that no one in our community goes to bed hungry at night,” said Director of Community Engagement Monique Glaudeˊ. “I am grateful to all of our partners who have stepped up and done the work to make sure our community is fed.”

Topeka Rescue Mission said it also offers traditional food distribution on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It asks participants to drive to the northwest end of the Distribution Center at 601 NW Norris where they will receive assistance from the safety of their car.

If residents are interested in volunteering, the City says to contact LaToya Burnett at lburnett@topeka.org or 785-368-3663. If residents are interested in hosting a mobile site in their community and would like to serve as an Operation Food Secure Neighborhood Site Captain, the City says to contact Marissa Drake at mdake@trmonline.org.

Volunteers can also sign up here for the month of September and here for the month of October.

The City says sites and dates for current Operation Food Secure mobile sites are as follows:

  • Sept. 3 - North Topeka West: McKinley Park, 943 NW Western Ave., Topeka, KS 66608
  • Sept. 9 - East End: Rice Community Center, 432 SE Norwood St., Topeka, KS 66607
  • Sept. 10 - Downtown: Calvary Baptist Church, 433 SW Harrison St., Topeka, KS 66603
  • Sept. 14 - Tennessee Town: HCCI, 1195 SW Buchanan St., Topeka, KS 66604
  • Sept. 16 - Monroe: 11th and Quincy Water Tower (Behind McDonald’s on Kansas Ave.)
  • Sept. 17 - Highland Acres: Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ PAW, 2420 SE Bellview Ave., Topeka, KS 66605
  • Sept. 21 - Chesney Park: 1823 SW Clay St., Topeka, KS 66604
  • Sept. 23 - Hi-Crest: Betty Phillips Park, 3303 SE Irvinghab St., Topeka, KS 66605
  • Sept. 24 - Central Park, Central Park Community Center, 1534 SW Clay St., Topeka, KS 66604
  • Sept. 28 - Jefferson Square: Boys and Girls Club, 550 SE 27th St., Topeka, KS 66605
  • Oct. 1 - College Hill: Westminister Presbyterian Church, 1275 SW Boswell Ave., Topeka, KS 66604
  • Oct. 5 - North Topeka West: McKinley Park, 943 NW Western Ave., Topeka, KS 66608
  • Oct. 8 - East End: Rice Community Center, 432 SE Norwood St., Topeka, KS 66607
  • Oct. 14 - Downtown: Calvary Baptist Church, 433 SW Harrison St., Topeka, KS 66603
  • Oct. 19 - Monroe: 11th and Quincy Water Tower (Behind McDonald’s on Kansas Ave.)
  • Oct. 21 - Highland Acres: Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ PAW, 2420 SE Bellview Ave., Topeka, KS 66605
  • Oct. 22 - Hi-Crest: Betty Phillips Park, 3303 SE Irvingham St., Topeka, KS 66605
  • Oct. 28 - Central Park: Central Park Community Center, 1534 SW Clay St., Topeka, KS 66604
  • Oct. 28 - College Hill: Westminister Presbyterian Church, 1275 SW Boswell Ave., Topeka, KS 66604
  • Oct. 29 - Jefferson Square: Boys and Girls Club, 550 SE 27th St., Topeka, KS 66605

