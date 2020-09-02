Advertisement

New Stormont Vail clinic prepares to open in October

By Isaac French
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Stormont Vail’s newest clinic, near Indians Hills Elementary and Aldersgate Village is expected to open by the end of October.

“It’s really designed around the patient and what the patients’ need”

Construction on Stormont Vail’s newest Cotton O’niel Clinic is almost complete.

The two-story, fifty thousand square-foot clinic will provide services in multiple medical fields.

“The main level is going to have plastic surgery and dermatology and then people can come up here to our second level and this is where we’ll have a primary care and we’ll also have lab services here and imaging, so we’ll have x-ray and 3D mammography.”

Stormont Vails’s Chief Administrative Officer Tracy Orourke, says the space will allow some existing services to expand with additional practitioners and equipment.

“We’ve had our dermatology practice but we’ve outgrown the space, we currently have five providers and we’re looking to recruit additional providers. Same with plastic surgery, we’ve been on the main campus and this will just allow them to expand.”

O’Rourke says the clinic will also bring more primary care to the area.

“We anticipate that this is going to be a pretty busy practice for us especially as we grow our primary care. We’re built to accommodate about eighty four thousand visits a year and that is going to add a great point of access not just for this part of Topeka but the region.”

