New Flint Hills Discovery Center exhibit explores animation

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Flint Hills Discovery Center exhibit is exploring the world of animation.

Flint Hills Discovery Center says it is inviting the community to visit its newest temporary exhibit, Animationland. It said visitors of all ages are transported to a land with a quirky cast of characters where inspiration is everywhere.

FHDC said the exhibit will be displayed from Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, through Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

According to the Discovery Center, Animationland offers an immersive and interactive atmosphere where guests can learn to incorporate animation skills into the creation process. It said guests will dive into the world of storytelling and channel their inner creativity to develop their own animated production using storyboarding, sketching, stop motion movie making and more.

FHDC said the exhibit enables guests to understand the interplay occurring between art and science and how they can apply those skills to tell their own stories in unique and interesting ways. It said Animationland empowers visitors of all ages to experiment, learn and tell their own stories through animation.

“I believe this fun and interactive exhibit will encourage all ages to learn more about the fun of animation and the world of storytelling,” said Susan Adams, Director of the FHDC.

According to FHDC, the staff has worked hard to put new safety and cleaning measures in place to ensure guests feel safe and comfortable during their visit. For a full list of cleaning procedures, visit the FHDC website.

For more information on Animationland, visit the FHDC website or call 785-587-2726.

