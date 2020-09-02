Murder defendant bound over on multiple charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kari Marie Reveles was walking into a central Topeka residence when she heard a gunshot and felt the wind knocked out of her, Reveles testified this week.

Reveles testified she didn’t realize she had been shot in the back.

Meanwhile, Harry T. Jenkins, the 66-year-old man Reveles called her best friend, was lying on the ground, fatally wounded.

Jenkins and Reveles were shot in the 1100 block of S.W. Clay on July 13, witnesses testified.

On Tuesday, Boisy Dean Barefield II, 34, appeared in Shawnee County District Court in the shootings of Jenkins and Reveles and was bound over on seven felony charges.

Barefield is charged with:

-- Alternative counts of premeditated first-degree murder and felony first-degree murder in the death of Jenkins.

-- Attempted premeditated first-degree murder of Reveles.

-- Aggravated battery of Reveles.

-- Two counts of aggravated assault.

-- Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.

Barfield also is charged with misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor domestic battery.

With the help of U.S. Marshals, police arrested Barefield on July 17 in the 3400 block of S.W. Briarwood where a revolver was recovered.

On Wednesday, Barefield remains in Shawnee County Jail in lieu of a $2 million cash or professional surety bond.

Reveles testified on Tuesday a bullet struck her in the back of her right side and remains lodged in the right side of her chest.

Reveles and Barefield had dated awhile, but when the relationship ended, Barefield told Reveles to return a cell phone, some shoes, and a bag, all of which had been gifts when they dated, Reveles said. She refused.

At one point, he dragged her by the hair in a parking lot.

Barefield also wanted the code to open the phone, and on July 13, he put a revolver atop a car, she turned around to leave fearing he would shoot her, and Jenkins pushed Reveles toward a residence door.

Gunfire erupted, and Jenkins and Reveles were shot. Jenkins fell on the porch, fatally wounded.

Barefield next will be in district court on November 3.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.