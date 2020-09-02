Man severely injured in attack early Wednesday in central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after he was injured in attack early Wednesday in central Topeka, police said.
The incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. in the 800 block of S.W. 17th.
Police said a man was found outdoors suffering from what were described as “severe injuries.”
There was no immediate word on a weapon that might have been used to injure the man.
Police detectives were called to the scene to investigate.
No arrests were reported as of 4:25 a.m. and the case remained under investigation.
Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.
