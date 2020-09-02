Advertisement

Man severely injured in attack early Wednesday in central Topeka

A man suffered severe injuries in an attack early Wednesday in the 800 block of S.W. 17th, police said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after he was injured in attack early Wednesday in central Topeka, police said.

The incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. in the 800 block of S.W. 17th.

Police said a man was found outdoors suffering from what were described as “severe injuries.”

There was no immediate word on a weapon that might have been used to injure the man.

Police detectives were called to the scene to investigate.

No arrests were reported as of 4:25 a.m. and the case remained under investigation.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

