Lawrence man facing charges of child sexual abuse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who gave massages to female athletes at the University of Kansas is going to trial on charges of sexually abusing a young girl.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that a Douglas County District Court Judge determined on Tuesday that enough evidence existed to take the case against Shawn O’Brien of Lawrence to trial.

O’Brien is facing three felony charges of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

O’Brien also faces six misdemeanor charges of sexual battery that were filed after the University conducted an investigation during which athletes reported unwarranted touching during massages.

His attorney entered not guilty pleas.

