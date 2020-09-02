KS Emergency Management Act review underway

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work is underway on a review of the Kansas Emergency Management Act.

Rep. Fred Patton, R-Topeka, is leading the interim committee charged with the task. He spoke about it in an interview for 13 NEWS Eye on NE Kansas.

“We are taking a very broad look at it,” Patton said. “Really we’re just trying to figure out how to make it as smooth as possible. The governor (should) be the person that has the authority to make decisions on a day-to-day basis. The question is how much oversight should the legislature have, and that’s what we’re trying to work our way through.”

In a separate interview, Gov. Laura Kelly told 13 NEWS she supports the review.

“I appreciate the fact that the legislature is going to take a look at this and review it, and I would hope that, as they do this, that they think about it not politically but in terms of the people’s perspective, in terms of the public perspective, public health perspective,” she said.

