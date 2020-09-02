Advertisement

KS Emergency Management Act review underway

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work is underway on a review of the Kansas Emergency Management Act.

Rep. Fred Patton, R-Topeka, is leading the interim committee charged with the task. He spoke about it in an interview for 13 NEWS Eye on NE Kansas.

“We are taking a very broad look at it,” Patton said. “Really we’re just trying to figure out how to make it as smooth as possible. The governor (should) be the person that has the authority to make decisions on a day-to-day basis. The question is how much oversight should the legislature have, and that’s what we’re trying to work our way through.”

Watch the full interview above.

In a separate interview, Gov. Laura Kelly told 13 NEWS she supports the review.

“I appreciate the fact that the legislature is going to take a look at this and review it, and I would hope that, as they do this, that they think about it not politically but in terms of the people’s perspective, in terms of the public perspective, public health perspective,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Topeka Council member wants citizen’s review board

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
A Topeka City Council member wants to move forward with creating a citizen’s review board.

Sports

Patrick Mahomes proposes to girlfriend Brittany Matthews

Updated: 1 hour ago
On the day Patrick Mahomes received his Super Bowl ring, he added another ring. The Chiefs star quarterback proposed to girlfriend Brittany Matthews.

Local

Masking ‘The Pride of Wildcat Land’; hoping to extend marching band season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Concerns of COVID-19 cutting short marching band season led a Riley County native and Kansas State University Band member to design a facemask that can be worn while playing an instrument.

Local

Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections provides insight on budget spending

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
A study from arrestrecords.com finds there has been a 55 percent increase in prison spending in Kansas between 2001 and 2018.

Latest News

News

Masking 'The Pride of Wildcat Land'

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Masking 'The Pride of Wildcat Land'

News

Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections provides insight to budget spending

Updated: 3 hours ago
A study from arrestrecords.com finds there has been a 55 percent increase in prison spending in Kansas between 2001 and 2018.

News

Governor will seek to extend state’s disaster declaration

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Gov. Laura Kelly will ask Kansas legislative leaders to extend the state’s disaster declaration related to the COVID-19 pandemic. It currently expires Sept. 15.

News

TFI Family Services offering courses to foster children online

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
TFI Family Services moved applications and their lesson programs online to help find foster care system kids homes during the pandemic.

News

TFI Family Services

Updated: 3 hours ago
TFI Family Services allowing online applications and courses for foster care

News

High demand for laptops and Chromebooks for students created an increase in back orders

Updated: 3 hours ago
A local tech company says more than three million devices are on back orders, and it could be months before the devices arrive at schools due to the high demand.