Kansas sees 458 COVID-19 related deaths, 43,940 positive cases
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has 458 COVID-19 related deaths and 43,940 positive cases of the virus.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows that Kansas has 458 COVID-19 related deaths and 43,940 positive cases within the state. It said there are 2,361 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 and 375,307 negative tests.
County counts are as follows:
- Allen – 32
- Anderson – 40
- Atchison – 187
- Barber – 5
- Barton – 250
- Bourbon – 96
- Brown – 77
- Butler – 484
- Chase – 71
- Chautauqua – 9
- Cherokee – 278
- Cheyenne – 8
- Clark – 47
- Clay – 36
- Cloud – 60
- Coffey – 85
- Comanche – 9
- Cowley – 266
- Crawford – 686
- Decatur - 7
- Dickinson – 77
- Doniphan – 67
- Douglas – 1,383
- Edwards – 27
- Elk - 1
- Ellis – 470
- Ellsworth – 25
- Finney – 1,799
- Ford – 2,373
- Franklin – 266
- Geary – 304
- Gove – 11
- Graham - 22
- Grant – 135
- Gray – 95
- Greeley - 4
- Greenwood – 29
- Hamilton – 44
- Harper – 115
- Harvey – 298
- Haskell – 61
- Hodgeman – 14
- Jackson – 210
- Jefferson – 125
- Jewell – 14
- Johnson – 8,495
- Kearny – 75
- Kingman - 44
- Kiowa – 14
- Labette – 194
- Lane – 7
- Leavenworth – 1,721
- Lincoln - 8
- Linn – 59
- Logan – 3
- Lyon – 850
- Marshall – 17
- Marion – 72
- McPherson – 199
- Meade – 74
- Miami – 229
- Mitchell – 31
- Montgomery – 252
- Morris – 22
- Morton – 10
- Nemaha – 56
- Neosho – 95
- Ness – 30
- Norton – 24
- Osage – 67
- Osborne – 4
- Ottawa – 46
- Pawnee – 245
- Phillips – 56
- Pottawatomie – 157
- Pratt – 49
- Rawlins - 1
- Reno – 804
- Republic – 38
- Rice – 44
- Riley – 883
- Rooks – 32
- Rush - 27
- Russell - 26
- Saline – 472
- Scott – 87
- Sedgwick – 7,399
- Seward – 1,302
- Shawnee – 2,251
- Sheridan – 8
- Sherman – 18
- Smith – 5
- Stafford – 34
- Stanton – 44
- Stevens – 61
- Sumner – 128
- Thomas – 51
- Trego – 16
- Wabaunsee – 59
- Wallace - 5
- Washington – 12
- Wichita - 4
- Wilson – 30
- Woodson – 12
- Wyandotte – 6,180
