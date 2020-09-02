Kansas sees 458 COVID-19 related deaths, 43,940 positive cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has 458 COVID-19 related deaths and 43,940 positive cases of the virus.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows that Kansas has 458 COVID-19 related deaths and 43,940 positive cases within the state. It said there are 2,361 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 and 375,307 negative tests.

County counts are as follows:

Allen – 32

Anderson – 40

Atchison – 187

Barber – 5

Barton – 250

Bourbon – 96

Brown – 77

Butler – 484

Chase – 71

Chautauqua – 9

Cherokee – 278

Cheyenne – 8

Clark – 47

Clay – 36

Cloud – 60

Coffey – 85

Comanche – 9

Cowley – 266

Crawford – 686

Decatur - 7

Dickinson – 77

Doniphan – 67

Douglas – 1,383

Edwards – 27

Elk - 1

Ellis – 470

Ellsworth – 25

Finney – 1,799

Ford – 2,373

Franklin – 266

Geary – 304

Gove – 11

Graham - 22

Grant – 135

Gray – 95

Greeley - 4

Greenwood – 29

Hamilton – 44

Harper – 115

Harvey – 298

Haskell – 61

Hodgeman – 14

Jackson – 210

Jefferson – 125

Jewell – 14

Johnson – 8,495

Kearny – 75

Kingman - 44

Kiowa – 14

Labette – 194

Lane – 7

Leavenworth – 1,721

Lincoln - 8

Linn – 59

Logan – 3

Lyon – 850

Marshall – 17

Marion – 72

McPherson – 199

Meade – 74

Miami – 229

Mitchell – 31

Montgomery – 252

Morris – 22

Morton – 10

Nemaha – 56

Neosho – 95

Ness – 30

Norton – 24

Osage – 67

Osborne – 4

Ottawa – 46

Pawnee – 245

Phillips – 56

Pottawatomie – 157

Pratt – 49

Rawlins - 1

Reno – 804

Republic – 38

Rice – 44

Riley – 883

Rooks – 32

Rush - 27

Russell - 26

Saline – 472

Scott – 87

Sedgwick – 7,399

Seward – 1,302

Shawnee – 2,251

Sheridan – 8

Sherman – 18

Smith – 5

Stafford – 34

Stanton – 44

Stevens – 61

Sumner – 128

Thomas – 51

Trego – 16

Wabaunsee – 59

Wallace - 5

Washington – 12

Wichita - 4

Wilson – 30

Woodson – 12

Wyandotte – 6,180

