Kansas sees 458 COVID-19 related deaths, 43,940 positive cases

(WRDW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has 458 COVID-19 related deaths and 43,940 positive cases of the virus.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows that Kansas has 458 COVID-19 related deaths and 43,940 positive cases within the state. It said there are 2,361 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 and 375,307 negative tests.

County counts are as follows:

  • Allen – 32
  • Anderson – 40
  • Atchison – 187
  • Barber – 5
  • Barton – 250
  • Bourbon – 96
  • Brown – 77
  • Butler – 484
  • Chase – 71
  • Chautauqua – 9
  • Cherokee – 278
  • Cheyenne – 8
  • Clark – 47
  • Clay – 36
  • Cloud – 60
  • Coffey – 85
  • Comanche – 9
  • Cowley – 266
  • Crawford – 686
  • Decatur - 7
  • Dickinson – 77
  • Doniphan – 67
  • Douglas – 1,383
  • Edwards – 27
  • Elk - 1
  • Ellis – 470
  • Ellsworth – 25
  • Finney – 1,799
  • Ford – 2,373
  • Franklin – 266
  • Geary – 304
  • Gove – 11
  • Graham - 22
  • Grant – 135
  • Gray – 95
  • Greeley - 4
  • Greenwood – 29
  • Hamilton – 44
  • Harper – 115
  • Harvey – 298
  • Haskell – 61
  • Hodgeman – 14
  • Jackson – 210
  • Jefferson – 125
  • Jewell – 14
  • Johnson – 8,495
  • Kearny – 75
  • Kingman - 44
  • Kiowa – 14
  • Labette – 194
  • Lane – 7
  • Leavenworth – 1,721
  • Lincoln - 8
  • Linn – 59
  • Logan – 3
  • Lyon – 850
  • Marshall – 17
  • Marion – 72
  • McPherson – 199
  • Meade – 74
  • Miami – 229
  • Mitchell – 31
  • Montgomery – 252
  • Morris – 22
  • Morton – 10
  • Nemaha – 56
  • Neosho – 95
  • Ness – 30
  • Norton – 24
  • Osage – 67
  • Osborne – 4
  • Ottawa – 46
  • Pawnee – 245
  • Phillips – 56
  • Pottawatomie – 157
  • Pratt – 49
  • Rawlins - 1
  • Reno – 804
  • Republic – 38
  • Rice – 44
  • Riley – 883
  • Rooks – 32
  • Rush - 27
  • Russell - 26
  • Saline – 472
  • Scott – 87
  • Sedgwick – 7,399
  • Seward – 1,302
  • Shawnee – 2,251
  • Sheridan – 8
  • Sherman – 18
  • Smith – 5
  • Stafford – 34
  • Stanton – 44
  • Stevens – 61
  • Sumner – 128
  • Thomas – 51
  • Trego – 16
  • Wabaunsee – 59
  • Wallace - 5
  • Washington – 12
  • Wichita - 4
  • Wilson – 30
  • Woodson – 12
  • Wyandotte – 6,180

For more information visit the KDHE website.

