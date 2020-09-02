Kansas City Chiefs receive Super Bowl LIV rings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs are ringing in the 2020 season with some new bling today.

The team received their Super Bowl LIV rings during a special ceremony this evening.

Each ring features 10.5 carats of gemstones, including 255 diamonds and 36 genuine rubies. The centerpiece is the Chiefs Arrowhead logo, made of 60 diamonds in honor of the franchise’s 60th season. And 16 rubies, representing the 10 AFC west division titles and six playoff appearances under head coach Andy Reid.

You deserve this, Coach 🥺 pic.twitter.com/JM6JGUkzZ0 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 2, 2020

They also have 50 diamonds around the logo in the shape of the Lombardi Trophy to symbolize the 50 years between chiefs’ super bowl victories.

Find someone that looks at you the way @PatrickMahomes looks at his Super Bowl ring 😍 pic.twitter.com/0Ew0aMKqtG — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 1, 2020

SUPER BOWL LIV CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/qnpxsn7D9n — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 1, 2020

