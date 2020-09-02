Advertisement

Kansas City Chiefs receive Super Bowl LIV rings

The Kansas City Chiefs received their Super Bowl LIV rings.
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs are ringing in the 2020 season with some new bling today.

The team received their Super Bowl LIV rings during a special ceremony this evening.

Each ring features 10.5 carats of gemstones, including 255 diamonds and 36 genuine rubies. The centerpiece is the Chiefs Arrowhead logo, made of 60 diamonds in honor of the franchise’s 60th season. And 16 rubies, representing the 10 AFC west division titles and six playoff appearances under head coach Andy Reid.

They also have 50 diamonds around the logo in the shape of the Lombardi Trophy to symbolize the 50 years between chiefs’ super bowl victories.

