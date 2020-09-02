Iowa State reverses course, bans fans from football opener

AMES, Iowa (WIBW) - After announcing Monday a plan to allow 25,000 games into their home opener, Iowa State Wednesday reversed course and will ban fans for their game against Louisiana Sept 12.

The decision comes days after the New York Times listed Ames as one of the top cities will the largest COVID outbreaks in comparison to population size, with 8.5 cases per 1,000 people.

“Although it is disappointing there won’t be fans at the opener, our institution’s leadership team is still committed to having spectators at future games, if it can done safely,” Jamie Pollard, ISU director of athletics, said. “Weighing how our campus community responds to the recent surge in positive COVID cases will be a significant factor as to whether we can have fans at future games. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and make a decision regarding fans for the Oklahoma game (Oct. 3) at a later date.”

KU will also kick off the football season with no fans in the stands.

K-State will allow roughly 25 percent of Bill Snyder Family Stadium’s capacity to be filled with fans.

