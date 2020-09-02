Historic Topeka building sold for more than half a million dollars

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Kansas Department Of Insurance building, formerly home to The Topeka Women’s Club is a federal, state, and local historical landmark.

The building is located on SW 9th Street by the State Capitol.

“It speaks for itself, it’s got a lot of interesting architectural features that the new buildings don’t have. You walk into a new building today and they’re blasé but this building has some real charm, it’s an outstanding building,” said Martin Higginbotham of Higginbotham Auctioneers.

On Wednesday, it sold for more than $500,000. After a back and forth battle between two bidders, Chris Stemler and his wife Courtney, finally won out.

“Those are all high stress situations for sure but we had a plan and they definitely make it a show but we were pretty comfortable.” the Topeka couple say they plan to use the building for their future business.

“The staircase and the stain glass is just awesome, being this close to the capitol is really interesting, and it’s just a well-kept, really beautiful building and we’re excited.”

The Stemlers say they plan to release more details about their plans once the state approves the sale.

