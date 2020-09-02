Gov. Kelly visits COMCARE in Wichita

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly will visit COMCARE in Wichita on Thursday.

Governor Laura Kelly said she will visit and tour COMCARE of Sedgwick County Children’s Services in Wichita at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3.

Gov. Kelly says she will be discussing with mental health professionals how COMCARE and other Community Mental Health Centers have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and how here administration can help increase access to mental health services for Kansans.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.