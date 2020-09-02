Advertisement

Georgia man killed, Topeka woman injured in car-semi crash Tuesday in Brown County

A Georgia man was killed and a Topeka woman was injured in a car-semi crash Tuesday evening in Brown County, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FAIRVIEW, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed and another person was injured Tuesday evening in a car-semi crash in Brown County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 5:45 p.m. on US-75 highway, about 12 miles south of Fairview.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Dodge Avenger car was southbound on US-75 attempting to make a U-turn when it was struck by a 2017 Kenworth semi-trailer that also was traveling south on the highway.

The driver of the Dodge, Terry Robert Rush, 35, of Hiram, Ga., was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, where he was pronounced dead. The patrol said Rush was wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the Dodge, Mary Katherine McEwen, 37, of Topeka, also was transported to Stormont Vail with what were believed to be minor injuries. The patrol said McEwen was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi, Edwardo Torres, 60, of Eagle Pass, Texas, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Torres was wearing a seat belt.

