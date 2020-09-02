Advertisement

Envista announces The Topeka (KS) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated as September EnvistaCares Challenge beneficiary

Members of The Topeka (KS) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated non-profit posed with team members of Envista Credit Union posed at the announcement for the September EnvistaCares Challenge partner on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Envista Credit Union announced The Topeka (KS) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated as the September partner of EnvistaCares Challenge.

The non-profit is made of 20 African-American women volunteers with a mission of enriching and sustaining the culture and economic survival of African-Americans and people of African descent in Topeka.

According to organization leaders, the mission is carried out in five programs: services to youth, the arts, national trends and services, international trends and services and health and human services.

At a news conference Wednesday, Monice Crawford, the chapter president described the organization, described the members as “activists, we are educators we are mentors, we are news makers, we are role models and we are volunteers”.

As a recipient, the organization received a media package from Envista valued at over $10,000 to spotlight their work across many platforms that include billboards, social media, emails and radio throughout the month of September.

Additionally, the chapter received a $2,500 challenge grant.

That means for every dollar donated to The Topeka (KS) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, Envista will match up to $2,500.

“We love to inspire and we’re all about people who can do excellence and that’s what they’re all about,” said Tara Demick, Envista Credit Union’s Chief Business Development Officer.

“They are excellent in everything they do and they look for that impact and what they can do for our community and while they’re doing it they’re inspiring the youth, to be great and to make the world a better place.”

Crawford said some projects the non-profit has worked on in the past include work with the Kansas City Friends of Alvin Ailey for The Links’ art program as well as Girls Link, a six-week exploration in robotics and coding to encourage and prepare girls to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

For Health Programming, Crawford said the chapter has worked in collaboration with Colgate for checkups with children to make sure they exercise dental hygiene.

The organization also provides scholarships for area high school and college students.

“The Topeka, Kansas chapter of The Links is very intentional about our service to the community and the funds raised through this challenge will ensure our engagement in the community and in the lives of people in the city of Topeka,” Crawford said.

Crawford said the non-profit intends to use money raised through the challenge to help strategize how they can transition their programming to successfully thrive in a virtual scenario shaped by the pandemic.

“We’re in the process now of reassessing, reevaluating how we can continue to be intentional about our service in the community and so we’re still going to be active in the arts, we’re still going to have our health initiatives, and we’re still going to have our national trends and services component, it’s just now we’re looking at ways that we can be creative and innovative virtually.,” she said.

“One thing about our organization is that we always push ourselves to be bigger and greater than we were to have a bigger impact than the year before so you can expect to see bigger and better things from us as well.”

Crawford said some upcoming projects the organization has planned include a virtual heart health walk, voter registration and census taking events.

Demick said all the work The Links does make it embody the mission of EnvistaCares.

Donations to The Topeka, Kansas chapter of The Link through EnvistaCares can be sent here.

To learn more about chapter, visit their website.

