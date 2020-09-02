Advertisement

Eisenhower Presidential Library holds virtual book club

(WCAX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Eisenhower Presidential Library will hold its next virtual book club on September 8.

The Eisenhower Presidential Library says it will hold its next Virtual Book Club meeting on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. and the program is free and open to the public by joining online or by phone.

The Library said it will be discussing Warriors Don’t Cry: A Searing Memoir of the Battle to Integrate Little Rock’s Central High, an autobiography written by Melba Pattillo Beals, one of the Little Rock Nine. It said her memoir explores racism and focuses on the ability of young people to make a difference.

According to the Library, participants are also encouraged to watch the documentary Teach us All. It said the film includes interviews with two of the other members of the Little Rock Nine, Elizabeth Eckford and Terrence Roberts.

The Library said the informal discussion will be led by Jeff Nelson, Eisenhower Presidential Library museum technician.

According to the Library, the 2020 Ike Book Talk series is made possible by the Eisenhower Foundation, Union Pacific Foundation, Humanities Kansas and the Abilene Public Library. For more information on the Library, visit its website.

Meeting options are as follows:

