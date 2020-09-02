Advertisement

Dr. Norman raises questions on ABATE rally

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, is raising questions on the safety of the ABATE rally being held.

The ABATE of Kansas Annual National Labor Day Rally scheduled for Sept. 4 - 7 at Perry Lake says it is still planning on holding the rally. It said bands are booked and vendors are coming to is 45th labor day weekend bash.

The Rally said it does not take the danger of COVID-19 lightly and plans to have precautions in place.

“Everybody will take it into consideration when it comes to social distancing,” said Jon Puckett, president of ABATE of Kansas Inc. “Jefferson County has reached out and offered masks and hand washing stations for the event.”

Dr. Norman says the KDHE will be monitoring test results after the rally to make sure it does not become the site of an outbreak.

“The ABATE rally in Jefferson County is starting tomorrow,” said Dr. Norman. “It is another example of how we are letting our guard down, quite honestly.” Dr. Norman says he is sure his team will see cases related to the rally and is asking participants to stay safe, wear a helmet and practice COVID-19 precautionary measures.

