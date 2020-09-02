Advertisement

Dr. Norman and Gov. Kelly announce the state will identify active clusters

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman believes having the state identify and announce active clusters will combat spreading of the COVID-19 virus.

They will start to identify them starting next Wednesday, September 9th.

Dr. Norman said they kept from identifying clusters in the past because that is what local officials wanted.

“Some of these entities have not been forth coming. How do I know if there is an outbreak if my school doesn’t choose to divulge that information or is there some place I should be avoiding, how can I know that,” said Norman. “It’s not meant to cause a great deal of heartache in businesses, schools, churches, organizations, it’s meant to provide information so people can make informed choices on how to keep themselves safe.”

Kansas is now the 6th highest state in the country in terms of new cases per 100-thousand people.

As schools reopen, with football games starting and volleyball games beginning, the state wants to get ahead of more cases.

Norman said, “We’re pro-business. We want to help businesses thrive and to be safe places for people to do commerce.”

Active outbreaks include at least 5 active cases for schools, churches, businesses and organizations. Private businesses will have to have at least 20 active cases.

