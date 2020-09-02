City of Topeka moves fast to investigate claims of TPD use of excessive force

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is moving fast to investigate the claims of the Topeka Police Department using excessive force.

The City of Topeka says it is continuing to work through the investigation into the use of force that happened during the arrest of Tamiko Mitchell on Aug. 23. It said it is aware that the Facebook post discussing the interaction with a police officer is causing concern in the community. It said the Topeka Police Department is conducting their internal investigation into the use of force and wants residents to know it remains committed to transparency throughout the process. It said at the end of the investigation findings will be released when possible.

The City said in this case, and with any use of force used during an arrest, a supervisor was notified immediately and they arrived on the scene to speak to the resident involved. It said in this instance, the Shift Commander responded to the scene, which started the official internal Use of Force Review Board process.

According to the City, the extensive review process analyzes multiple layers ensuring the use of force was done legally, within policy and in accordance with training procedures. It said the process is currently underway and has been since the arrest happened on Aug. 23. More information on TPD’s Use of Force Policies can be found on its website.

“The City of Topeka is moving as quickly as possible to complete the investigation. We take this incident very seriously and are committed to a fair and complete investigation of the facts related to Ms. Mitchell’s incident and injury,” said City Manager Brent Trout.

The City said the Independent Police Auditor, Ed Collazo, will conduct an independent investigation. It said it understands the community’s wish to see the body-worn camera video and will be releasing the footage once legal requirements are met.

City Manager Brent Trout said he contacted a representative of Ms. Mitchell to ask for an opportunity to meet with her which has not been accepted at this time.

