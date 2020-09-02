546 KU students, staff test positive for COVID-19

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has 546 students and staff that have tested positive for COVID-19.

The University of Kansas says 546 positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified out of 22,563 tests, for a 2.42% positivity rate.

KU said it is conducting fewer overall tests in a more targeted fashion. It said it received 10,370 test results from Aug. 16 - 22 testing compared to its 2,734 results from its Aug. 23 - 29 testing. It said it is seeing increases in its overall positivity rates. It said, for example, the student population tested positive at a rate of 6.03% from Aug. 23 - 29 compared to its previous testing positive rate of 2.64%.

According to KU, its Greek community has 332 positive cases from 3,962 test results for an overall positivity rate of 8.38%.

KU said its testing will come to a close this week and is planning to launch a new approach to share its testing results and other COVID-19 related information in the next few weeks. It said its testing efforts will look different than the mass entry testing process that is concluding.

According to KU, moving forward, testing will include a larger proportion of symptomatic or close contact tests. It said it will conduct tests with a fewer number of salvia tests and will target them in a more strategic way.

The University said it has already begun to conduct COVID-19 tests at Watkins Health Services for confirmed close contacts of positive students.

The School said it also plans to begin randomized prevalence testing, which consists of 350 tests per week. It said it will collect tests from representative, randomized samples of specific campus populations to help keep track of the spread of the virus. It said the approach combines both targeted testing of close contacts and randomized prevalence testing and will allow it to continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 through specific populations and provide information that the Pandemic Medical Advisory Team can use as they make decisions and provide guidance regarding campus operations.

For more information on COVID-19 in KU, visit the KU website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.