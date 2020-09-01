Wichita man sentenced to more than 8 years for meth trafficking

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A wichita man will spend over 8 years in prison after trafficking meth.

43-year-old Myron Hite was sentenced to 100 months after pleading guilty to meth possession with the intent to distribute.

Hite admitted the Kansas Bureau of Investigation found more than a half pound of meth when they searched his home, along with two loaded guns and $14,000 in cash.

