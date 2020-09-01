‘Voice of Kansas State University’ to be inducted into broadcasting hall of fame

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The man known for 40 years as the “Voice of Kansas State University” is being honored for his long career in radio and television.

Ralph Titus, the longtime former manager of Kansas State University’s radio station KSAC and KKSU, is being inducted posthumously into Kansas Broadcasting Hall of Fame, KMAN Radio reports.

Titus helped establish KSAC and KKSU as one of the premiere university owned radio stations in the nation.

Titus graduated from Kansas State in 1955 and was a student employee. After serving in the U.S. Air Force, he worked at WIBW-AM radio and WIBW-TV in Topeka, as well as at KWTV in Oklahoma City.

Titus is known for his many interviews with U.S. Presidents and world leaders. He retired as manager of KKSU in 1994 and died in 2018.

Titus is joined in the 2020 Hall of Fame class by longtime Wichita radio personality and Wichita State University public address announcer Don Hall, who was tragically killed earlier this year in a crash.

Current KAB President and longtime broadcaster Kent Cornish also will be inducted. Cornish is receiving the Distinguished Service Award.

The winners will be honored at the 2021 award ceremony, as this year’s in-person convention was canceled because of the coronavirus.

