Two vehicle crash on NE Highway 24

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One lane of highway 24 was blocked off after a two-vehicle crash.

It happened on the 2500 block of NE highway 24.

Both cars were in the median, both with significant damage. Three ambulances were called to the crash site.

The two cars were then towed out of the median and traffic was re-opened around 2 p.m.

Highway patrol hasn’t given any more details.

