Two vehicle crash on NE Highway 24

Two vehicle crash on NE Highway 24. (Sept. 1, 2020)
Two vehicle crash on NE Highway 24. (Sept. 1, 2020)(Production Control | WIBW)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One lane of highway 24 was blocked off after a two-vehicle crash.

It happened on the 2500 block of NE highway 24.

Both cars were in the median, both with significant damage. Three ambulances were called to the crash site.

The two cars were then towed out of the median and traffic was re-opened around 2 p.m.

Highway patrol hasn’t given any more details.

