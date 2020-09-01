Tuesday forecast: Chance of rain mainly this morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The last chance of rain for the week will be today and mainly this morning so if you don’t receive rain, unfortunately you’re out of luck with the next best chance of rain not until next week.

Temperatures and precipitation in general will both be below average for the first half of September. In fact we’re monitoring our coolest airmass of the season next week where the possibility of lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s can’t be ruled out if the airmass gets down in our area. If it stays further north, it’ll still be comfortable with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: The chance of showers/storms exists this morning, not everyone will get rain. Hazards include locally heavy rain, lightning and a small chance for hail that may get up to the size of quarters for a severe t-storm but chances are low on that. Highs similar to yesterday (mid 70s to low 80s) with partly to mostly cloudy skies continuing into the afternoon as the low clouds may be stubborn to scatter out in spots. Winds E/NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Depending if we get rid of the low clouds today, there may be some partial clearing allowing for fog to develop. Low confidence on fog potential at this time. Lows will be in the low-mid 60s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Decreasing Clouds with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will be light and variable.

Thursday-Friday remain in the 80s for highs with sunny skies. There will be a decrease in humidity throughout the day Thursday which will allow Thursday night to get down in the 50s.

With highs in the 80s this weekend, the humidity does increase on Saturday keeping lows in the 60s Saturday night however a cold front pushes through Sunday night.

For Labor Day the latest forecast is for dry conditions and partly sunny skies however there does remain a chance for showers/storms Monday so we’ll continue to keep on eye on this before putting a chance of rain in the 8 day due to low confidence. The 8 day does indicate storms Monday night into Tuesday and temperatures that may get slightly cooler.

Taking Action:

Rain today will mainly be the morning. If you don’t get rain, chances of getting rain the rest of the week are very low. Check the radar before heading out to find out if any storms are near you.

