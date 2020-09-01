Advertisement

TPS holds virtual back to school events

(Topeka Public Schools)
(Topeka Public Schools)(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools will be holding a handful of virtual back to school events on Wednesday and Thursday.

Topeka Public Schools says it is kicking off the year with its first-ever virtual Convocation for staff. It says the convocation video will be released on Facebook, YouTube and the TPS TV station on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 8 a.m. It says the event features speaker DeAndre Hicks, a junior at Topeka High School.

TPS says the hosts for the convocation will be Hope Street Principal, Mr. Dale Noll, and Capital City Principal, Ms. Aryn McCoy. It says all schools will be featured showing their school spirit.

TPS says it is also holding a virtual meet the teacher event for students to learn more about their classes. It says the dates and times for each back to school event are as follows:

  • September 2nd - High School Virtual Open House, 6:00 p.m.
  • September 2nd - Avondale Virtual School - Virtual Open House, 6:30 p.m. (Grades 4-Adult)
  • September 3rd - Elementary Virtual Open House, 4:30 p.m.
  • September 3rd - Middle School Virtual Open House, 6:00 p.m.

TPS says Topeka West High School’s virtual back to school night will be held Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. over zoom. To join the meeting click here. The meeting ID is 951 8135 1985 and the passcode is Chargers.

