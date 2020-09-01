Topeka winery sees biggest Harvest turnout ever

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crooked Post Winery and Vineyard is seeing its biggest harvest turnout ever.

The Crooked Post Winery says in 2019, 250 volunteers helped harvest 14 tons of grapes, providing nine varietals and dozens of wines for consumption and purchase at the winery the following year.

The Winery says harvest time normally runs from August to September and is an all hands on deck event. It says volunteers typically spend two to three hours on either the 152-acre farm vineyard southeast of Valley Falls or the Winery Vineyard at Ozawkie where they harvest grapes.

According to the Winery, everyone travels to participate in the machine crushing of the grapes and watch the beginning process of turning the juice into wine once the grapes have been harvested. It says after a morning of work, it toasts with a family-style meal and lots of vino.

Crooked Post says the eight-week long process usually takes hundreds of volunteers and for the past decade family and friends have always answered the call. However, it says, this year is different. It says when Lori Henderson put out a request on Facebook, she was flooded with phone calls and volunteers.

“We are the only Topeka area winery doing any harvesting this year with the public,” Henderson said. “And this is our biggest turnout ever.”

Crooked Post says the harvest will begin on Saturday, Sept. 5.

For more information on Crooked Post Winery and Vineyard, visit its website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.