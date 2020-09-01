Advertisement

TFI Family Services offering courses to foster children online

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Sep. 1, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TFI Family Services moved applications and their lesson programs online to help find foster care system kids homes during the pandemic.

Currently there are around 7,500 kids in the foster care system in Kansas. With COVID-19, many interested families in fostering children aren’t letting TFI, and other agencies involved, in their homes and can’t attend in-person classes given by TFI.

To help children and help potential foster families, TFI Family Services are giving access to their in-person courses online. They are taught the same, are the same length of time, and help parents navigate through becoming a foster parent. One of their classes is called “Deciding Together.”

Angelica Martinez, one of the two Foster Care Workers for TFI Kansas, said, “I wouldn’t say it’s overly difficult honestly. I haven’t heard that. People have been able to complete it without having too many issues and we’re there to help out too.”

She said it’s taught the same way as it would in-person as well and that they are there to help, not intimidate.

“It’s not one of those things where you’re just thrown in and do it all on your own,” she said.

The class contains the same information and education as someone applying would get if they were to come to the TFI building and sit in on classes.

Lisa McDaniel, TFI Kansas Recruitment Supervisor, works closely with potential families.

“We’ve had to get really creative and try to join those arenas or efforts where people are providing zoom meetings are using technology to try and get the information out there,” she said.

McDaniel and Martinez said it has been difficult to reach out to new homes as COVID-19 limits access to homes and home owners being worried on letting people into their homes right now, but the online access gives them the opportunity to greet, meet and accomplish the necessary tasks to get kids into homes.

With online access, they have found it to be simplified and more accessible for the potential foster family and TFI employees to reach out, go see the homes and make sure they are leaving children in the best hands.

All paper work is the same, teaching how to navigate being a foster parent is the same and the goal to get kids into loving homes is the same.

“Don’t allow being intimidated by what you perceive to be a lot of paperwork or someone coming to help you get through the process as being too much. You are somebody and we’re excited to have the opportunity to be able to work with the people who are interested,” said McDaniel.

You can also call 833-7-foster to contact TFI and become a foster parent.

