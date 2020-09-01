Advertisement

TFD investigates early morning SE Topeka fire

CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department is investigating a fire that was intentionally set to a structure in SE Topeka.

The Topeka Fire Department says it resp9onded to a structure fire at 1332 SE Indiana Ave. shortly before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

TFD says upon arrival, crews found smoke and flames coming from the single-story residence. It says firefighters kept the fire confined to the structure of origin and a search of the dwelling showed there were no occupants and the building was empty at the time of the fire.

According to TFD, an Investigation Unit responded to determine the origin and cause of the fire to be intentionally set. It says the estimated loss is about $20,000 which is all structural loss. It says working smoke detectors were not located inside the house.

