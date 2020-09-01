Talented Lady Blues ready to serve up a standout season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s the first set of the new year.

“Super exciting.” Katie Borough, Washburn Rural sophomore setter, said. “Especially after the long break.”

“It’s been really good getting back in the gym and getting touches.” Brooklyn DeLeye, Washburn Rural sophomore outside hitter, said.

And Washburn Rural is ready to serve a special season.

“This is just a great group of girls,” Borough said. “It’s just exciting playing with them and getting better each year.”

Fresh off an appearance in last years state 6A title match, the Junior Blues reload with a talented young core.

“Even though we are a younger group,” Borough said. “I think we always want to show up to practice and work our hardest and I think that really ends up showing up during games.”

“It doesn’t matter what age you are or what year you are in school.” Kevin Bordewick, Washburn Rural volleyball coach, said. “You’re a varsity volleyball player at Washburn Rural. That carries with it an expectation and a responsibility. They embrace it and they want to make their mark.”

“We just talk to each other just as like volleyball sisters.” DeLeye said. “We’re all just one big family.”

That talent has picked up national acclaim.

The American Volleyball Coaches Association ranked the Junior Blues as the 11th best high school volleyball team in the nation.

“My mom told me and it was just really crazy because, being here, such a young team, that’s a pretty big accomplishment.” Borough said.

With the high praise comes a target.

“We definitely don’t like getting it in our heads about it because it’s really basically just a number.” Borough said.

“Preseason expectations are pretty high.” Bordewick said. “On paper, it doesn’t mean much unless you can put it together on the court.”

“Yes, it’s an amazing accomplishment.” DeLeye said. “But, we actually have to work hard during this season to actually prove that ourselves.”

And these young women are ready for the tip.

“We definitely like to never settle for anything.” Borough said. “So, we’re always wanting to get better. Even if we get a win, we still know that there’s things we need to work on.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.